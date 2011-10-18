UPDATE 1-CME takes some comfort in CFTC position limit plan

* CFTC partly yielded to CME calls on 'conditional limits'

* Executive chairman mum on possible legal challenge

* Limits plan aims to curb excessive commodity speculation

By Jonathan Spicer

Oct 18 CME Group Inc (CME.O) is "relatively pleased" that a U.S. regulator will for the most part treat cash and physical commodity products equally in its crackdown on excessive speculation, but a top executive was mum on whether the futures exchange would sue the regulator.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Tuesday voted 3-2 to approve "position limits" that cap the number of futures and swaps contracts any single trader can hold. [ID:nN1E79G1XI]

The regulator relented on some contentious provisions, including partly yielding to CME's repeated calls to eliminate a "conditional limits" measure that would have allowed speculators in commodity markets that are settled in cash to accumulate positions of five times the limit for similar physical delivery contracts.

"For the most part, the conditional limits of one-to-one, with the exception of (natural) gas, we are not terribly disappointed with that except with the one product," CME Executive Chairman Terrence Duffy said in an interview.

CME had feared losing business to rival cash-settled contracts, some of which are listed by IntercontinentalExchange Inc (ICE.N). The CFTC maintained this measure for the Henry Hub natural gas market, where cash contracts -- and in particular the ICE look-alike contract -- are already highly liquid.

"That is exactly the way that it is today. So you can probably surmise from that that I am relatively pleased with the vote of the Commission today," Duffy said.

"I don't think we'll chase people out of the price discovery market now, and send them into a five-times-larger cash-settled version of the product."

Given the complexity of the U.S. government plan and warnings about how it could harm U.S. markets by driving trading overseas, many speculate the battle between the industry and the CFTC will now shift to the courts.

When asked about legal challenges, Duffy said: "There is a lot to digest. Our team will go through each of these proposals."

"CME will analyze what has been put out today for a final rule. I would not suggest any legal challenges one way or another right now." (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; editing by Andre Grenon, Gary Hill)