CME takes some comfort in CFTC position limit plan

Oct 18 CME Group Inc (CME.O) is "relatively pleased" that a U.S. regulator will for the most part treat cash and physical commodity products equally in its crackdown on excessive speculation, but a top executive was mum on whether the futures exchange would sue the regulator.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission approved "position limits" that caps the number of futures and swaps contracts any single trader can hold. It decided not to adopt "conditional limits" that would have allowed speculators in commodity markets that are settled in cash to accumulate positions of five times the limit for similar physical delivery contracts.

"For the most part, the conditional limits of one-to-one, with the exception of (natural) gas, we are not terribly disappointed with that except with the one product," CME Executive Chairman Terrence Duffy said in an interview. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; editing by Andre Grenon)