CME takes some comfort in CFTC position limit plan

BRIEF-Flagstar to acquire delegated correspondent business from Stearns Lending LLC
* Flagstar to acquire delegated correspondent business from Stearns Lending, LLC
Oct 18 CME Group Inc (CME.O) is "relatively pleased" that a U.S. regulator will for the most part treat cash and physical commodity products equally in its crackdown on excessive speculation, but a top executive was mum on whether the futures exchange would sue the regulator.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission approved "position limits" that caps the number of futures and swaps contracts any single trader can hold. It decided not to adopt "conditional limits" that would have allowed speculators in commodity markets that are settled in cash to accumulate positions of five times the limit for similar physical delivery contracts.
"For the most part, the conditional limits of one-to-one, with the exception of (natural) gas, we are not terribly disappointed with that except with the one product," CME Executive Chairman Terrence Duffy said in an interview. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; editing by Andre Grenon)
* Flagstar to acquire delegated correspondent business from Stearns Lending, LLC
SAN DIEGO, Feb 6 Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker on Monday said he in increasingly concerned about cyber threats to small banks, citing hackers stealing money by exploiting third-party vendors that provide cyber-security to many small banks.
(Updates text, prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 6 Brazilian stocks fell on Monday, with shares of education companies Estácio Participações SA and Kroton Educacional SA slumping on regulatory scrutiny over a proposed tie-in. After the market close on Friday, technical staff in the office of antitrust agency Cade's superintendent-general said the deal would spur "monopolies in several markets," referring to the on-site and distance-learning segments. Comm