SEC official seeks to debunk "mini flash crashes"

* Market makers not usually to blame for price spikes-SEC

* Dubbing moves "mini flash crashes" can be harmful-Berman

* Circuit breakers adopted after May, 2010 flash crash

By Jonathan Spicer

NEW YORK, Sept 21 Sudden price moves in the stock market are by and large not caused by market makers backing away, and so should not be called "mini flash crashes," a top U.S. securities regulator said on Wednesday.

There were more than 100 such price spikes since last summer that led to canceled trades or an investigation by the exchanges, said Gregg Berman, a senior adviser to the director of the Securities and Exchange Commission's trading and markets division.

"My own observation and understanding of these events is they were generally not caused by a sudden withdraw of liquidity my market makers," Berman, a high-profile SEC hire from the hedge fund industry, told a conference hosted by SIFMA.

Circuit breakers tripped and paused trading 43 times in 29 separate stocks between June 2010 and May 2011, he said. There were an additional 61 price spikes that led to reviews for possible trade cancellations.

In the wake of last year's May 6 "flash crash," such jarring moves have often been dubbed "mini flash crashes" in the media and elsewhere -- something Berman said was inaccurate and possibly damaging to investor confidence.

The regulator argued that the market's reaction to surprising news items, as well as "fat finger" trading errors that sap the available liquidity in a particular security, are to blame for the vast majority of these price moves.

The structure of the marketplace and market makers -- which take both sides of the market in a security, trading with both buyers and sellers to add needed liquidity -- were mostly not to blame, Berman said.

The SEC and exchange operators such as NYSE Euronext NYX.N and Nasdaq OMX Group (NDAQ.O) adopted single-stock circuit breakers shortly after the flash crash. They pause trading for five minutes when the stock moves more than 10 percent in five minutes. For a factbox on market structure changes, see: [ID:nN1E77U20Z] (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)