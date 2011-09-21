UPDATE 1-US SEC official seeks to debunk mini flash crashes

* Market makers not usually to blame for price spikes-SEC

By Jonathan Spicer

NEW YORK, Sept 21 Sudden price moves in the stock market are usually not caused by market makers backing away, and so should not be called "mini flash crashes," a top U.S. securities regulator said on Wednesday.

There were more than 100 such price spikes since last summer that led to canceled trades or an investigation by the exchanges, said Gregg Berman, a senior adviser to the director of the Securities and Exchange Commission's trading and markets division.

"My own observation and understanding of these events is they were generally not caused by a sudden withdraw of liquidity my market makers," Berman, a high-profile SEC hire from the hedge fund industry, told a conference hosted by the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association.

Circuit breakers tripped and paused trading 43 times in 29 separate stocks between June 2010 and May 2011, he said. There were an additional 61 price spikes that led to reviews for possible trade cancellations.

In the wake of last year's May 6 "flash crash," such jarring moves have often been dubbed "mini flash crashes" in the media and elsewhere -- something Berman said was inaccurate and possibly damaging to investor confidence.

The regulator argued that the market's reaction to surprising news items, as well as "fat finger" trading errors that sap the available liquidity in a particular security, are to blame for the vast majority of these price moves.

The structure of the marketplace and market makers -- which take both sides of the market in a security, trading with both buyers and sellers to add needed liquidity -- were mostly not to blame, Berman said.

In one such price spike, 10 new exchange-traded funds suffered "mini" flash crashes earlier this year. The ETFs were not covered by the circuit breakers at the time, and some of them fell by as much as 98 percent, leading to trade cancellations.

The SEC and exchange operators such as NYSE Euronext NYX.N and Nasdaq OMX Group (NDAQ.O) adopted single-stock circuit breakers shortly after the flash crash. They pause trading for five minutes when the stock moves more than 10 percent in five minutes. For a factbox on market structure changes, see: [ID:nN1E77U20Z]

The new circuit breakers have been expanded twice. The SEC wants to add to them a "limit up-limit down" system that would let trading continue within certain price barriers. [ID:nN1E75Q0XX]

Limit up-limit down would "put the nail in the coffin" of the flash crash, and help to stop the "mini flash crashes," Matthew Lavicka, managing director of equities management at Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N), told the conference.

A regulator report on the original flash crash found that a large futures sale set off the nearly 700-point plunge in the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI, and that it was exacerbated by liquidity providers stopping trading and by the crush of sell-at-any-price orders. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Maureen Bavdek and Tim Dobbyn)