INSIGHT-Little comfort seen in US credit card protection

FLURRY OF LAWSUITS

States and consumers are not waiting for the federal government to take action on credit card protection plans, thanks in part to a Dodd-Frank provision that empowers states to challenge big banks.

The Minnesota attorney general settled earlier this month with Discover Bank (DFS.N), after alleging it deceptively charged customers for payment protection plans. The bank agreed to pay $2 million as part of the settlement.

The West Virginia attorney general has also taken action. In August, the office sued 9 banks over payment protection, including Discover, alleging the banks used deceptive marketing tactics and enrolled customers who were ineligible or unaware of their enrollment.

Discover has reached a preliminary settlement on eight class action suits, but still faces a probe from the Missouri attorney general and a pending enforcement action by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp over the marketing of fee-based products, including the payment protection plans.

"We believe that our current practices address concerns relating to the marketing of our protection products," said Jon Drummond, a spokesman for Discover.

STALLED REFORMS

The Federal Reserve initiated a crackdown on payment protection plans in September 2010, tucking a proposal into a larger mortgage lending rule that would have required bold disclosures on the plans' costs and risks.

But the proposal drew fierce resistance from industry.

"We said, 'we think you are exceeding your authority,'" said the American Bankers Insurance Association's McKechnie, who complained the Fed was "killing a business" with its requirement that disclosure forms include the phrase "STOP. You do not have to buy (name of product)."

In February, the Fed said it would not finalize the proposal, and opted to punt the issue to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau once it opened its doors in July.

The consumer agency has expressed interest in taking it up. In a letter attached to the March GAO report, Raj Date, who is now the consumer agency's temporary head, said the study raised "important questions" about the value and consumer understanding of the product.

He said he agreed with the report's conclusions and intends to factor the cost and benefit to consumers into oversight and regulation of payment protection.

A representative from the agency, however, could not estimate when it would take up the issue.

The credit card industry is happy to keep the consumer agency idle on the issue.

Andrew Kahr, a principal at Credit Builders LLC, a financial product development company, and the mastermind behind many controversial credit products, has waged a public campaign to keep the consumer agency from curbing payment protection plans.

He wrote an opinion piece in The American Banker in July called "Let's Keep the CFPB Leaderless."

In it, he lays out that payment protection plans only have a loss rate of 20 to 25 percent for banks, compared to state-regulated insurance products that often have a mandated loss rate of at least 80 percent.

Kahr warned that the consumer agency could severely cut into banks' ability to make money:

"So, is the pricing of credit protection 'unfair?' It is if the CFPB says it is. Are we really hell-bent to hear what the CFPB is going to say is 'unfair?' Let the bad times roll!" (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Martin Howell and Tim Dobbyn)