UPDATE 2-U.S. Bank, Bank of America sued over mortgage securities

(Adds Bank of America declines to comment)
By Emily Stephenson
WASHINGTON Dec 17 The U.S. credit union
regulator said on Wednesday it filed a lawsuit against U.S. Bank
and Bank of America over mortgage securities
sold in the years leading up to the financial crisis.
The National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) said the
banks broke state and federal laws by failing their duties as
trustees for 99 residential mortgage-backed securities trusts.
The banks sold $5.8 billion in securities to five corporate
credit unions that later failed after the products lost value.
The regulator accused U.S. Bank and Bank of America of knowing
about defects in the mortgage loans but not providing required
notices to the investors.
"U.S. Bank and Bank of America had obligations under federal
and state law, and they failed to live up to those obligations,"
NCUA Chairman Debbie Matz said in a statement.
"Our legal efforts are aimed at promoting accountability
within the financial system," she said.
Spokesmen for U.S. Bank and Bank of America declined to
comment on the lawsuit.
U.S. regulators have been cracking down on banks for their
behavior during the years leading to the 2007-2009 financial
crisis, when mortgages went bad and investors in securities tied
to those loans lost money.
The credit union regulator last year filed nine lawsuits
against banks, including Morgan Stanley and Barclays
, over mortgage securities sold to some of the same
corporate credit unions.
Corporate credit unions are owned by and provide services to
consumer-owned credit unions.
The complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court for the
Southern District of New York.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson and Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by
Susan Heavey and Richard Chang)