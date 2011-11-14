版本:
Credit union regulator settles with Citi, Deutsche

Nov 14 The U.S. regulator of credit unions said on Monday that it has reached settlements with Citigroup (C.N) and Deutsche Bank Securities (DBKGn.DE) regarding mortgage-backed securities sold to wholesale credit unions.

The National Credit Union Administration said Deutsche Bank Securities has agreed to pay $145 million and Citigroup has agreed to pay $20.5 million. (Reporting by Dave Clarke; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)

