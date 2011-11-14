Credit union regulator settles with Citi, Deutsche

BRIEF-IES Holdings announces board appointment
* IES Holdings announces the appointment of Todd Cleveland to the board of directors
Nov 14 The U.S. regulator of credit unions said on Monday that it has reached settlements with Citigroup (C.N) and Deutsche Bank Securities (DBKGn.DE) regarding mortgage-backed securities sold to wholesale credit unions.
The National Credit Union Administration said Deutsche Bank Securities has agreed to pay $145 million and Citigroup has agreed to pay $20.5 million. (Reporting by Dave Clarke; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)
* TD Ameritrade Holding Corp says an average of 521,000 client trades per day in January 2017, down 8 percent from January 2016
* Dow declares quarterly dividend of 46 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: