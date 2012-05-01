RPT-US small banks not hurt by debit fee crackdown-Fed data

* Fees charged by small banks drop little after cap in place
* Community banks say too soon to measure fee cap's impact
* Fees charge by large banks drop sharply, as expected
By Dave Clarke
WASHINGTON, May 1 A U.S. crackdown on the fees
banks can charge merchants when a debit card is used is not
having a big impact on community banks despite previous fears it
could hurt the small lenders, according to data released on
T ues day.
But community banking groups and other critics of the
crackdown were quick to dismiss the data, released by the
Federal Reserve, saying it only covers the first three months
that the fee restrictions have been in place.
"It's just too soon," said Viveca Ware, a senior vice
president at the Independent Community Bankers of America. "We
still believe that over the long term that regulated debit
interchange will hurt community banks and the customers they
serve."
The 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law requires the Fed
to set a cap on what banks can charge a merchant when a debit
card is used.
The fee crackdown was the source of an intense lobbying
fight between banks and merchant groups while the Fed wrote the
rule last year.
Banks decried the so-called Durbin amendment as a
price-fixing move designed to benefit big box retailers, with
little if any savings for consumers.
Small banks, whose concerns have the ear of lawmakers who do
not want to be viewed as hurting institutions with close ties to
their local communities, played a central role in the pushback.
The law exempted small banks - those with less than $10
billion in assets - from the restrictions.
But community bankers complained that it will be impossible
to establish a two-tier system, and that ultimately card
networks like Visa Inc and MasterCard Inc, which
manage the transactions, will collect the same amount of fees
per transaction regardless of the size of the bank that issued
the card.
The Fed's final rule that took effect in October highlighted
the exemption for small banks. For other institutions the rule
limited the per-transaction fee to 21 cents plus 0.05 percent of
the transaction total.
That amount compared with an average fee charged per
transaction, or swipe, of 43 cents in 2009.
So far, however, the limited data available shows the
exemption has not greatly reduced the fees going to small banks.
The Fed will release data on "swipe fees" annually. The
information released Tuesday covered 2011, which includes the
first three months the restriction was in effect.
In the first three months of the crackdown, for cards that
are exempt from the crackdown, which includes those issued by
community banks and credit unions, the average transaction fee
fell from 45 cents to 43 cents, according to the Fed.
"The facts have proved that what they've said hasn't come to
pass," said Mallory Duncan, a general counsel for the National
Retail Federation, referring to complaints from small banks.
The data showed, as expected, that the new restrictions will
cause large banks to lose billions of dollars in fees.
The average fee charged to merchants by large banks fell
from an average of 50 cents per transaction to an average of 24
cents for the last three months of the year.
In its 2011 annual report, JPMorgan estimates the
Durbin amendment will cost the bank $600 million annually.
Overall in 2011 there were 46.7 billion debit card
transactions, valued at more than $1.8 trillion, according to
the Fed.