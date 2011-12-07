US DTCC sees Asia stealing a march in derivatives

* DTCC says regulatory arbitrage likely in derivatives

* DTCC to launch forex, commodity derivatives repositories in 2012

* DTCC appeals to EU to avoid tit-for-tat barriers

By Huw Jones and Luke Jeffs

LONDON, Dec 7 The United States and Europe may lose derivatives business to Asia because they are too slow in finalising critical rules for the industry, a top markets official said on Wednesday.

"There will be some regulatory arbitrage that will occur," Larry Thompson, managing director of transatlantic securities clearing house DTCC, told reporters.

"There could be a race to the bottom," he said.

U.S. regulators are likely to miss a globally-agreed end of 2012 deadline for rules to curb risks in the $700 trillion off-exchange, or over-the-counter (OTC), derivatives sector, said Thompson.

The European Union is also slower than expected in finalising similar reforms while Asian countries like Hong Kong with "smaller and nimbler markets" will meet the deadline, Thompson said.

Such regulatory certainty in Asian countries will lure some business from the West.

"There is an opportunity there, you might see business moving in that direction as people are looking for certainty on this," Thompson said.

World leaders have agreed that the bulk of OTC derivatives should be standardised, centrally cleared and traded on electronic platforms with transactions reported to a trade repository.

Thompson said lawmakers should get the sequencing right and start with finalising repository rules, followed by deciding which contracts must be cleared and traded on an exchange.

TRADE REPOSITORY

The warning came as the DTCC, a not-for-profit U.S. organisation owned by 300 users, announced it has launched a global OTC interest rate derivatives repository based in London.

It already operates a repository for credit default swaps and equity derivatives, with plans to launch repositories for foreign exchange and commodity derivatives next year.

Regulators want to force OTC dealing banks to use trade repositories -- industry-administered databases that record the terms of individual OTC swaps -- to make OTC trading more transparent and easier to monitor and regulate.

Interest rate swaps are a top priority for regulators as they constitute by far the largest OTC asset class with some $554 trillion of contracts outstanding.

The launch, which puts DTCC into competition with ICAP subsidiary Trioptima which offers an IRS repository, is supported by 15 of the world's largest dealing banks, including Barclays Capital, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley.

"DTCC is committed to partnering with the OTC derivatives community and supervisory authorities to establish effective global solutions that strengthen the infrastructure for trading OTC derivatives instruments and help protect the safety and stability of the global OTC derivatives market," said Stewart Macbeth, chief executive of DTCC Deriv/Serv.

EU LEADERSHIP

The aim of repositories is to allow regulators to see who is exposed to each derivatives contract and quickly assess fallout if a trader goes bust, a lesson learned from the collapse of Lehman Brothers bank in 2008.

Thompson said 98 percent of CDS trades are reported to its repository which is open to regulators from across the world. In October 37 authorities made 2,667 transaction searches.

But U.S. rules being finalised under the Dodd-Frank reform will force American repositories like DTCC to obtain indemnification from each foreign regulator before they can access data, a step Thompson expects them to refuse to do.

Thompson fears the European Union will retaliate and insist on EU-based repositories, a step banks say would fragment markets and bump up costs.

Thompson said there is cross-party backing in Congress to scrap the indemnification rule in a "technical corrections bill" to amend the 2,300 page Dodd-Frank Act which he expects in 2013.

He urged the EU to take a "leadership position" and not insert indemnification clauses in its own derivatives rules.