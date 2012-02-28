UPDATE 1-FDIC says U.S. banks in position to help economy

* Banks' profits up 23 percent in 2011
* FDIC hopeful about business loan growth
* FDIC says banks still face downside risks
By Dave Clarke
WASHINGTON, Feb 28 The U.S. bank industry
has recovered to the point that it can boost the economic
recovery by extending more loans, the top bank regulator said on
Tuesday.
Martin Gruenberg, acting chairman of the Federal Deposit
Insurance Corp, said he was encouraged by banks' increased
lending but said they must do more to continue reaping the
profits seen in recent quarters.
Bank loan balances rose $130.1 billion, or 1.8 percent, in
the 2011 fourth quarter compared to third quarter, according to
a quarterly report by the FDIC released on Tuesday.
Gruenberg said that with balance sheets now greatly
strengthened from their weak state following the 2007-2009
financial crisis, the industry can lend more if demand
increases.
"The industry is now in a much better position to support
the economy through expanded lending," he said.
The FDIC report is the latest in a slew of data that has led
economists to lay aside concerns that the U.S. economy would
slow abruptly at the start of this year. The jobless rate hit a
three-year low last month, manufacturing has picked up, and even
the housing sector is stirring.
The FDIC noted that this is the third straight quarter that
bank loan balances have risen and that the fourth quarter
increase is the largest since 2007, if the impact of an
accounting change on first quarter 2010 totals is not counted.
Credit to businesses, up $62.8 billion, or 4.9 percent, led
the increase in lending totals.
While much of that went to large and medium-sized
businesses, the FDIC said that for the first time in the seven
quarters that the figures have been tracked, lending to small
businesses, defined as loans of $1 million or less, went up.
Such lending increased $2.8 billion, or 1 percent.
Consumer loans remain a weak spot, although credit card
lending was up in the fourth quarter due to the holiday shopping
season.
The housing market continues to face problems, and real
estate construction and development loans dropped for the 15th
straight quarter, according to the FDIC.
Jim Chessen, chief economist at the American Bankers
Association, said banks expect business lending to continue to
increase this year.
"I'm pretty optimistic about loan growth," he said. "We
expect loan growth, particularly on the business side, to be 6
or 7 percent for 2012."
He noted that banks are not making as much on loans as in
the past due to historically low interest rates.
PROFIT UP, BUT FOR HOW LONG
A boost in lending is not only key to improving the economy
but also to banks' bottom lines.
The FDIC quarterly report showed the industry earned $26.3
billion in the fourth quarter, up $4.9 billion, or 23.1 percent,
from a year earlier. However, the increase was largely due to
banks setting aside less money to guard against loan losses.
The amount set aside for loan losses in the fourth quarter
was $19.5 billion, down 40.1 percent from a year earlier.
Officials have warned that this trend cannot continue much
longer. "Future earnings will have to be based to a greater
extent on increased lending, consistent with sound
underwriting," Gruenberg said.
Underscoring this message, the FDIC released data showing
declining bank revenues. Fourth-quarter net operating revenues
declined by $3.8 billion, or 2.3 percent, compared with a year
ago.
Net operating revenues for all of 2011 were lower than in
2010. The FDIC said it was only the second year-over-year drop
since 1938. The other time was in 2008.
Banks' fourth-quarter profits fell $9 billion when compared
to the third quarter. FDIC officials attributed the decline to
seasonal and timing issues and said it was not indicative of a
trend. For instance, officials said banks tend to recognize more
losses on their portfolios at the end of the year.
For all of 2011, bank profits were $119.5 billion, the
highest level since 2006.
Several other key indicators show that banks' health
continues to improve.
Troubled loans, those that are 90 or more days past due,
fell for the seventh straight quarter. And the number of banks
on the agency's "problem list" fell to 813 in the fourth quarter
from 844 in the third quarter.
The pace of bank failures has been declining over the past
two years.