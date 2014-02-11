U.S. Fed sets vote on tough standards for foreign, domestic banks

WASHINGTON Feb 11 The Federal Reserve plans to
vote next week on new standards for banks operating in the
United States, including a proposal for foreign banks that has
been heavily criticized by their home regulators.
The Fed's board on Feb. 18 will consider finalizing rules
that require foreign banks with big U.S. operations, such as
Deutsche Bank and Barclays, to group all
their subsidiaries under a single holding company, according to
a notice on the agency's website.
Those intermediate holding companies would have to meet the
same capital standards as U.S. banks.
Some foreign bank regulators complained that the 2012
proposal would disadvantage foreign banks and could cause other
jurisdictions to retaliate with tougher standards for some
firms.
The board also will take up a 2011 proposal for tougher
standards for domestic banks. That includes limits on banks'
credit exposure to any single counterparty, part of an effort to
reduce the risks posed by highly interconnected banks.