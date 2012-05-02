CEOs of big U.S. banks bend Fed's ear

* Bank CEOs express concerns about Dodd-Frank rules
* Fed's Tarullo listens but does not respond at meeting
* Stress tests also discussed at meeting
By Dave Clarke
May 2 The chiefs of six large U.S. banks,
meeting on Wednesday with a key Federal Reserve official, aired
their grievances about a host of proposed regulations meant to
prevent a repeat of the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
The CEOs met with Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo at the Federal
Reserve Bank of New York, where they discussed the stress tests
that the central bank administers to the largest U.S. banks.
The point of the tests is to gauge how well big banks, those
with more than $50 billion in assets, would stand up to a
dramatic economic downturn or shock to the financial system.
The CEOs also used the meeting, however, to press their case
that the Fed should ease back on proposed rules concerning the
amount of credit exposure banks can have to other large
financial companies, new trading restrictions and how much of a
stake they will have to keep in loans that they later package
into securities.
A summary of the meeting was posted on the Fed's website.
The Fed said that Tarullo listened to these concerns but
made clear that he would not, during the meeting, "respond or
reply to views expressed by the bank representatives."
The chief executives who attended the meeting were: Jamie
Dimon of JPMorgan Chase & Co, Lloyd Blankfein of Goldman
Sachs Group Inc, Richard Davis of U.S. Bancorp,
James Gorman of Morgan Stanley, Brian Moynihan of Bank of
America Corp and Jay Hooley of State Street Corp
.
The rules in question were all required by the 2010
Dodd-Frank financial oversight law.
In recent weeks banks have been particularly vocal about
their qualms over a set of proposals released late last year
that the Fed was gathering comment on through April 30.
The banks, through their trade groups, argued that the
proposals appear aimed at making them smaller instead of only
more stable.
Wall Street banks have focused most of their ire on a
proposal to limit their credit exposure to a single counterparty
as a percentage of the company's regulatory capital.
Credit exposures between the largest of the big banks would
be subject to an even tighter limit. A bank with more than $500
billion in consolidated assets could not have a credit exposure
of more than 10 percent to another bank of that size.
The banks have argued that 10 percent threshold relies on
flawed methodologies, has not been studied and will strain
financial markets and the companies that rely on them for
funding.
Wall Street critics who view the banks as too big or at
least over leveraged have called for making the credit exposure
proposal even tighter.
"To the extent that banks find the single counterparty
position limit onerous, this should only alarm us with respect
to the great interconnectedness of the system," a group of
Stanford University professors led by Anat Admati wrote in an
April 30 letter to the Fed.
Most of the discussion of the stress tests, the results of
which were released in March, involved the structure and process
of the exercise as opposed to anything about a specific bank's
result, according to a person familiar with the discussion.