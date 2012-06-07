UPDATE 2-Fed advances Basel bank capital proposal

* Basel III calls for 7 pct ratio for top-level capital
* Each country finalizing their version of global pact
* Fed proposal does not give in to U.S. banks' requests
By Dave Clarke
WASHINGTON, June 7 The Federal Reserve released
a proposal to enact an international agreement on higher capital
standards for banks, known as Basel III, that largely rejects
pleas by the U.S. banking industry to soften parts of the new
standards.
U.S. banks have pushed the Fed to allow them to more heavily
count mortgage servicing rights and the unrealized gains and
losses of certain securities toward their capital requirements
than allowed by Basel III, but the U.S. central bank's draft
rule closely follows the international agreement.
The Fed board voted 7-0 on Thursday to put the proposal out
for public comment. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp and the
Comptroller of the Currency are expected to approve the proposal
soon as well.
The Basel agreement is the cornerstone of efforts by
international regulators following the 2007-2009 financial
crisis to make sure the global banking system is more resilient.
The new standards would force banks to rely more on equity
than debt to fund themselves, so that they are able to better
withstand significant losses.
It is up to each country to write rules to implement the
Basel agreement for its banks.
The accord, which is to be phased in from 2013 through 2019,
will require banks to maintain top-quality capital equivalent to
7 percent of their risk-bearing assets, about three times what
they are required to hold under existing rules. The Fed proposal
adheres to this standard.
Banks have mostly agreed this minimum level is necessary.
The biggest banks, however, have balked at a part of the
agreement to have 28 global "systemic" banks hold as much as an
additional 2.5 percent capital buffer.
This provision would hit the largest international financial
institutions such as JPMorgan Chase & Co, Goldman Sachs
Group Inc and Deutsche Bank AG.
The Fed draft proposal released on Thursday does not address
the capital buffer for the largest banks; it will be considered
at a later date.
The Fed broke up its proposal for implementing the Basel
agreement into three separate rules. The first two, which govern
capital levels and the types of assets that can count toward the
new standards, would apply to all U.S. banks with $500 million
or more in assets.
The third rule addresses the models and methods the largest
banks, those with more than $250 billion in assets, can use to
determine the amount of capital they have to hold based on the
risk of their assets.
Also on Thursday, the Fed board voted 7-0 to approve a final
rule implementing new capital standards regarding risks posed
specifically by banks' trading books.
This update for trading books is known as Basel 2.5.
In response to the financial crisis, regulators across the
world agreed to update their capital guidelines to better take
into account the risks from such things as securities made up of
mortgages, which played a key role in the meltdown.
U.S. regulators had delayed putting this rule into place
because the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law bans the use
of work done by credit rating agencies in U.S. banking
regulations, including those that assess bank capital. The
agencies have struggled to find alternatives.
Banks have argued that some of the substitutes for credit
ratings included in a proposed rule released in December will
not be effective.
For instance, they have questioned whether relying on
ratings from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and
Development (OECD) to gauge the riskiness of sovereign debt will
work.
In the proposed final rule released on Thursday the Fed
rejected this concern and said regulators will use OECD ratings.