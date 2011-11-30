Fed names new head of bank supervision

WASHINGTON Nov 30 The Federal Reserve
announced on Wednesday that Michael Gibson will be the new head
of its bank supervision division.
Gibson has been with the Fed since 1992 and currently
serves as the deputy director of the Division of Research and
Statistics.
In his new job, which he begins on Jan. 1, Gibson will play
a key role in the Fed's expanded powers in overseeing the
financial industry and writing new rules for governing
markets.
The 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law charges the Fed
with providing greater oversight of the largest banks as well
as other financial institutions the government selects as being
important to the smooth functioning of the economy.
"Mike's expert knowledge of risk management and financial
markets make him an excellent choice at a time when we are
drawing on a wide range of expertise in bank supervision
and regulation to focus not just on the health of individual
institutions, but on the financial system as a whole," Fed
Chairman Ben Bernanke said in a statement.
Gibson will replace Patrick Parkinson, who has been in the
job since 2009 and is retiring after 30 years at the Fed.