Fed names new head of bank supervision

WASHINGTON Nov 30 The Federal Reserve announced on Wednesday that Michael Gibson will be the new head of its bank supervision division.

Gibson has been with the Fed since 1992 and currently serves as the deputy director of the Division of Research and Statistics.

In his new job, which he begins on Jan. 1, Gibson will play a key role in the Fed's expanded powers in overseeing the financial industry and writing new rules for governing markets.

The 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law charges the Fed with providing greater oversight of the largest banks as well as other financial institutions the government selects as being important to the smooth functioning of the economy.

"Mike's expert knowledge of risk management and financial markets make him an excellent choice at a time when we are drawing on a wide range of expertise in bank supervision and regulation to focus not just on the health of individual institutions, but on the financial system as a whole," Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said in a statement.

Gibson will replace Patrick Parkinson, who has been in the job since 2009 and is retiring after 30 years at the Fed.