公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 10日 星期五

U.S. banks, Fed settle on foreclosure fines

WASHINGTON Feb 9 The Federal Reserve announced on Thursday that as part of the larger $25 billion foreclosure settlement agreed to by U.S. banks and states that it was imposing penalties totaling $766.5 million on five U.S. banks over their mortgage servicing practices.

The banks involved are Bank of America Corp, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Wells Fargo & Co and Ally Financial Inc, the Fed said.

