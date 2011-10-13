Democrats ask Justice Dept to probe new bank fees

* Democrats want probe of whether banks coordinated fees

* BofA, Wells, JPMorgan have announced fee hikes

* Other lawmakers seeking repeal of Durbin amendment

WASHINGTON, Oct 13 House Democrats on Thursday called on the Justice Department to investigate whether large banks are coordinating new fees in violation of antitrust laws.

Representative Peter Welch said public statements by big banks and trade groups raise questions about whether firms have colluded on hikes in debit card fees and other monthly account charges.

Banks have been hit by two waves of legislation in the past three years, on credit and debit cards, that have restrained their ability to charge billions of dollars in fees.

Most recently, the Durbin amendment went into effect on Oct. 1 and cut by nearly half the average amount banks can charge merchants when customers swipe their debit cards.

Bank of America (BAC.N), Wells Fargo (WFC.N), and JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) have responded to the crackdowns by announcing they are testing or planning monthly debit card fees.

Welch and other Democrats sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder that outlined examples of the American Bankers Association, the Independent Community Bankers Association, and other trade groups saying that new fees are inevitable.

"We are concerned that communications between banks and bank associations that may amount to price signaling or collusion have occurred in the wake of Congressional action to reform debit card swipe fees," the letter said.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The pressure from Democrats comes as other House lawmakers are trying to repeal the Durbin amendment.

Republican Jason Chaffetz and Democrat Bill Owens on Wednesday introduced legislation to repeal the swipe fee rule, calling it a form of price controls that harm both consumers and the bank industry.

"These legislatively enacted price controls have compelled banks to charge consumers higher (and in some cases new) fees to make up for lost revenue," Chaffetz said in a statement. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper, editing by Matthew Lewis)