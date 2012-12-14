版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 15日 星期六

Fed votes to propose tighter rules for foreign banks

WASHINGTON Dec 14 The Federal Reserve Board on Friday voted to propose tighter capital and liquidity rules for foreign banks to protect taxpayers from having to bail out foreign banks.

The proposal would require foreign banks to subsume all their subsidiaries under one U.S. holding company.

