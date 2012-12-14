UPDATE 2-U.S. Fed plans to boost oversight of foreign banks

* Foreign banks must put all units in one holding company
* Same capital requirements as for US holding companies
* Rules are for banks with more than $50 bln global assets
* Industry would have until end-March to comment
By Emily Stephenson and Douwe Miedema
WASHINGTON, Dec 14 The U.S. Federal Reserve on
Friday proposed to tighten the leash on foreign banks to protect
taxpayers from having to bail them out, in what banks said could
lead to a pullback from U.S. markets.
The rules will likely make it more expensive for foreign
banks to operate in America, and attorneys who work with foreign
banks said that they needed to rethink whether they can maintain
their current operations.
The plan would force foreign banks to group all their
subsidiaries under a holding company, subject to the same
capital standards as U.S. holding companies. The biggest banks
will also need to hold liquidity buffers.
"The proposal would not disadvantage foreign banking
organizations relative to domestic U.S. banking firms, but
rather it seeks to maintain a level playing field," Fed Governor
Jeremy Stein said at a board meeting.
Banks with fewer than $10 billion in U.S. assets would not
need to comply with the new rules, the Fed said.
The proposal was previewed in some detail by Fed Governor
Daniel Tarullo last month, who said regulators remained wary of
the risks posed by big banks that do business globally, and are
prepared to tighten the rules as a precaution.
The Fed's Board of Governors voted unanimously to release
the proposal for public comment.
The Fed said that while extra capital and liquidity buffers
could "incrementally" boost costs, it would also make banks more
stable. But international banks complained.
"The Fed's approach is...overly broad and could prompt
foreign banks to pull back from the U.S. market, hurting our
economy and financial markets," the Institute of International
Bankers said in a statement.
The United States has traditionally relied on foreign
supervisors to watch overseas banks, allowing them to hold less
capital than their domestic counterparts.
The 2010 Dodd-Frank broad overhaul of the U.S. financial
landscape put an end to that policy, after the Fed was forced to
extend hundreds of billions of dollars in emergency loans to
overseas banks in the financial crisis.
TIT FOR TAT?
Deutsche Bank, Germany's flagship lender, is
among those to be heavily affected after it overhauled its U.S.
subsidiary Taunus to avoid having to inject billions of dollars
of capital to meet Dodd-Frank financial reforms.
This year, Deutsche gave up bank holding company status for
Taunus Corp, which has about $90 billion of risk-weighted
assets, but will now have to put the unit back into a holding
company. It could need to inject about $15 billion into Taunus
as a result, analysts at Espirito Santo said.
And the UK's Barclays has restructured part of its
U.S. operations and may have to shift funds around to meet
stricter requirements for parts of its business, though it is
likely to be less affected than Deutsche.
The Fed must impose tougher capital and other requirements
on big banks, including foreign banks with substantial
operations in the U.S., as part of its responsibilities under
the Dodd-Frank law.
Regulators have put out draft rules for U.S. banks but had
not yet addressed new requirements for foreign banks.
The Fed's move is part of a growing trend whereby national
regulators apply stricter rules, and which markets fear could
lead to a series of tit-for-tat responses.
Britain, for example, has been approving new subsidiaries
but looks unfavorably at applications for new branches over
which they have far less influence.
But Fed officials said they believe that the risk is
manageable and that they communicated with foreign regulators as
they formulated the proposal.
Industry groups now have until the end of March to submit
comments on the proposal. Regulators will then begin enforcing
the rules - which are for banks with total global assets of $50
billion or more - in July 2015.
Under the plan, foreign banks with U.S. assets of $50
billion or more would need to maintain a 30-day buffer of highly
liquid assets, and conduct internal liquidity tests.
Banks with fewer U.S. assets would only be required to
report the results on the liquidity tests.
The proposed rules would also limit the credit exposure of a
foreign bank to a single counterparty to 25 percent of
regulatory capital. Banks would need to set up risk committees,
and be subject to U.S. stress tests.
The Fed said approximately 107 foreign banking organizations
would be subject to the proposal, and that it expected about 25
intermediate holding companies to be set up.