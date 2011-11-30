Barney Frank says Dodd-Frank likely safe without him

* Frank says Dodd-Frank popular, likely to last
* But warns Republican president may seek to dismantle
* Criticizes GOP pushback on agency staffing and funding
WASHINGTON, Nov 29 U.S. Representative Barney
Frank hit back at speculation on Tuesday that his departure
next year would undermine the sweeping Wall Street reform law
he sponsored.
Frank announced on Monday he would not seek another term,
prompting analysts to wonder how the landmark Dodd-Frank law
would fare, as Republicans and Wall Street groups try to tear
away at it.
"Once (Dodd-Frank) is fully implemented - I think it will
be in another year - it is much harder for people to get rid
of, because I think it will be popular," the 30-year House
veteran told reporters. "The easiest chance you get to strangle
something is in the early stages."
The Dodd-Frank financial reform overhaul last year aimed to
curb the excessive Wall Street risk-taking that nearly leveled
the financial system.
It subjected the $600 trillion global derivatives market to
regulation, increased banking oversight and created a new
consumer protection bureau, among other measures.
Republican presidential candidates say Dodd-Frank burdens
the sputtering economy while the unemployment rate is stuck at
9 percent. They have vowed to repeal the law even as regulators
are still putting it into effect.
Frank acknowledged that the election of a Republican
president next year would be the biggest threat to the law,
while noting that agency funding and nominations remain sticky
issues.
He criticized Republicans for holding up a confirmation
vote on Richard Cordray, the nominee to head the new Consumer
Financial Protection Bureau, created by Dodd-Frank.
Frank also had harsh words for proponents of funding cuts
for the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and other agencies
critical to Dodd-Frank rulemaking.
"People who voted not to fund the CFTC, who then criticize
it for not doing MF Global, are really being terribly
hypocritical," he said, referring to the brokerage which
collapsed on Oct. 31.
Once run by former New Jersey Governor Jon Corzine, MF
Global filed for Chapter 11 protection after the New York-based
company revealed a $6.3 billion bet on European sovereign
debt.