UPDATE 3-U.S. regulators propose scrutiny of AIG, Prudential, GE Capital

* Regulatory council votes to propose designating non-bank
companies for oversight
* AIG, Prudential, GE Capital say were notified that council
proposed designating them
* Final 'systemically important' tag would trigger Fed
oversight
By Emily Stephenson
WASHINGTON, June 3 U.S. regulators on Monday
proposed designating American International Group Inc,
Prudential Financial Inc and GE Capital for heightened
regulatory oversight, in a long-anticipated move aimed at
cracking down on risks to markets.
A group of regulators known as the Financial Stability
Oversight Council said it had voted to propose dubbing certain
non-bank financial companies "systemically important," or so big
their failure could destabilize financial markets.
Regulators did not name the companies involved. AIG,
Prudential and GE Capital, the financial services arm of General
Electric Co, all said on Monday that they had been
notified that the risk council had proposed designating them.
A final determination by the council that a firm is
systemically important would trigger extra regulatory scrutiny
by the Federal Reserve.
"Today, the council took another important step forward by
exercising one of its principal authorities to protect
taxpayers, reduce risk in the financial system, and promote
financial stability," Treasury Secretary Jack Lew, who chairs
the oversight council, said in a statement.
The 2010 Dodd-Frank law created the risk council and gave it
the power to bring big, non-bank firms under the Fed's oversight
after several such companies flirted with failure or had to be
bailed out during the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
Companies tagged for extra oversight would have to
participate in regular stress tests, comply with new capital
requirements and write living wills, or blueprints for how they
could be taken apart if they were to fail.
The risk council has so far designated eight large
clearinghouses and other firms that handle trillions of dollars
in transactions as systemically important.
Observers have been expecting a new round of designations
for months. Members of the risk council initially said they
hoped to designate non-bank companies by the end of 2012.
"It's almost three years since they enacted the statute and,
you know, if these were truly institutions that are menacing to
the system, which is what they are supposed to be, then it seems
like we should have known it more than three years late," said
Cornelius Hurley, a professor of banking law at Boston
University.
Critics of the risk council's process, on the other hand,
argue that regulators have not sufficiently explained why they
believe the non-bank companies under consideration would
destabilize financial markets if they were to fail.
Others say tagging some companies systemically important
could send a message to markets that those companies would be
bailed out in a crisis because regulators believe they are "too
big to fail."
"Designating any company as 'too big to fail' is bad policy
and even worse economics," said Representative Jeb Hensarling, a
Texas Republican who is the chairman of the House of
Representatives Financial Services Committee, in a statement.
The oversight council is already the subject of a lawsuit,
and other challenges could come later.
Companies have 30 days after the council votes to contest a
proposed designation by requesting a hearing. The council then
has 30 days to hold the hearing.
Prudential said in a statement that it was considering
whether to request a hearing. AIG spokesman Matthew Gallagher
declined to comment on whether the company would appeal.
Russell Wilkerson, a spokesman for GE Capital, said the
company was "reviewing the details of the determination" and
declined to comment further.