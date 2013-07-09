U.S. risk council designates AIG, GE Capital for tougher oversight

WASHINGTON, July 9 The U.S. financial risk council on Tuesday said it has designated American International Group and GE Capital as systemically important, bringing them under stricter regulatory oversight.

The Financial Stability Oversight Council's decision indicates that regulators believe the two companies are so big their failure could destabilize the financial system.

Designation by the oversight council brings the companies under regulation by the Federal Reserve and carries additional capital and other requirements.

"These designations will help protect the financial system and broader economy from the types of risks that contributed to the financial crisis," said Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew, who also leads the oversight council.

The risk council, which includes the heads of other financial regulatory agencies, does not name the companies that are under consideration until it issues final designations. The group is a relatively new federal body that is testing its powers under the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform law for the first time.

AIG and GE Capital, which is the financial services arm of General Electric, had previously disclosed that the council had proposed designating them as systemically risky.

Prudential Financial had also disclosed that the council had proposed designating it as systemically risky, but the company last week said it would contest the proposal by asking for a hearing before the regulatory group. The council said on Tuesday it would hold a written and oral hearing for a nonbank firm, but it did not name the company.

AIG and GE Capital said last week they would not ask for hearings to contest the designations, meaning the council was able to move forward with final designations.