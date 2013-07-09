U.S. risk council designates AIG, GE Capital for tougher oversight

WASHINGTON, July 9 The U.S. financial risk
council on Tuesday said it has designated American International
Group and GE Capital as systemically important,
bringing them under stricter regulatory oversight.
The Financial Stability Oversight Council's decision
indicates that regulators believe the two companies are so big
their failure could destabilize the financial system.
Designation by the oversight council brings the companies
under regulation by the Federal Reserve and carries additional
capital and other requirements.
"These designations will help protect the financial system
and broader economy from the types of risks that contributed to
the financial crisis," said Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew, who
also leads the oversight council.
The risk council, which includes the heads of other
financial regulatory agencies, does not name the companies that
are under consideration until it issues final designations. The
group is a relatively new federal body that is testing its
powers under the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform law for the
first time.
AIG and GE Capital, which is the financial services arm of
General Electric, had previously disclosed that the council had
proposed designating them as systemically risky.
Prudential Financial had also disclosed that the
council had proposed designating it as systemically risky, but
the company last week said it would contest the proposal by
asking for a hearing before the regulatory group. The council
said on Tuesday it would hold a written and oral hearing for a
nonbank firm, but it did not name the company.
AIG and GE Capital said last week they would not ask for
hearings to contest the designations, meaning the council was
able to move forward with final designations.