No evidence speculation behind high commods prices-IIF

* No link between speculation, volatile prices-IIF
* Group represents more than 440 banks worldwide
* Report to the G20 based on review of academic studies
* Comes ahead of key CFTC vote on position limit plan
WASHINGTON, Sept 12 There is little evidence
that speculation in commodities has led to high and volatile
commodity prices, a global banking group said on Monday in a
report to the Group of 20 leading economies.
Tighter regulations on investment in commodities -- such as
speculative position limits in development in the United
States, and a similar crackdown being considered at the G20 --
could hurt market liquidity and distort prices, the Institute
of International Finance said.
"Regulators have not provided a robust analysis of the
impact of proposed measures, such as position limits, on the
effective functioning of commodity markets," the IIF said in
its report.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy has blamed speculation for
high food prices, and has made tougher regulations a key plank
for his G20 presidency. [ID:nLDE7601AV]
Meanwhile, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
could finalize its long-awaited curbs on commodity speculation
as early as Sept. 22. [ID:nN1E77H20Y]
The IIF represents more than 440 banks worldwide, and is
the latest in a long line of industry groups to argue that the
regulations could do more harm than good.
For its report, an IIF task force reviewed academic
literature and "studies by official sector bodies."
The task force included representatives from companies
which have lobbied against the CFTC's position limits,
including Bank of America (BAC.N), Morgan Stanley (MS.N),
Barclays Capital (BARC.L), Societe Generale (SOGN.PA), BNP
Paribas (BNPP.PA), Standard Chartered Bank (STAN.L), Deutsche
Bank (DBKGn.DE), Goldman Sachs (GS.N), State Street (STT.N) and
the International Energy Agency.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Alden Bentley)