GE Capital says US council proposed designating it systemic

June 3 GE Capital, the financial services arm of
General Electric, said on Monday it had been notified
that U.S. regulators proposed designating it as "systemically
important."
Two other firms, American International Group and Prudential
Financial, also said on Monday they had been notified by the
Financial Stability Oversight Council of proposed designations.
A final determination by the group of regulators that the
firms are so big their failure would threaten financial markets
would trigger extra oversight from the Federal Reserve.
Russell Wilkerson, a spokesman for GE Capital, said the firm
had received notice from the regulatory group and was "currently
reviewing the details."