UPDATE 1-Banks should tie more employees' pay to risk - Fed

By Dave Clarke
WASHINGTON, Oct 5 Large banks need to tie more
employees' compensation to the risk their decisions pose to the
banks through such things as deferred pay, the Federal Reserve
said in a report released on Wednesday.
The Fed said, however, that banks continue to make progress
toward better aligning compensation and risk-taking.
Bank pay practices have been blamed by regulators and other
critics for spurring on some of the excessive risk-taking that
contributed to the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
Regulators have been pushing banks to take steps, such as
deferring bonuses over a number of years, to make sure that
decisions made by executives are done for the long-term benefit
of the bank and not in search of short-term gains that boost
bonuses.
In late 2009 the Fed began an effort to review bank pay
practices.
The Fed said that while progress has been made banks need
to do more.
One issue highlighted in the report is deferring employees'
pay so that bonuses and other forms of compensation can be
reduced if decisions turn out worse for the bank over time.
"Most firms still have work to do to implement such
arrangements for a larger set of employees and to more closely
link such reductions to individual employees' actions,
particularly for employees below the senior executive level,"
the Fed said in its report.
The report focuses on 25 large banks including Goldman
Sachs (GS.N), JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) and Morgan Stanley
(MS.N).
