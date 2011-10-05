UPDATE 2-Banks should tie more employees' pay to risk - Fed

* More employees should have compensation deferred, Fed
* Banks making progress on aligning pay and risk, report
* Fed says U.S. practices comparable to Europe
(Adds information on U.S. rule and comparison to Europe)
By Dave Clarke
WASHINGTON, Oct 5 Large banks need to tie more
employees' compensation to the risks their decisions pose to
their institutions, through such things as deferred pay, the
Federal Reserve said in a report released on Wednesday.
The Fed said, however, that banks continue to make progress
toward better aligning compensation and risk-taking.
Bank pay practices have been blamed by regulators and
industry critics for spurring some of the excessive risk-taking
that contributed to the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
Regulators have been pushing banks to take steps so that
pay practices encourage decisions by executives that are to the
long-term benefit of the bank, and not in search of short-term
gains that boost bonuses.
In late 2009, the Fed began an effort to review bank pay
practices.
On Wednesday, the central bank said that, while progress
has been made, banks need to do more.
One issue highlighted in the report is deferring employees'
pay so that bonuses and other forms of compensation can be
reduced if decisions turn out worse for the bank over time.
"Most firms still have work to do to implement such
arrangements for a larger set of employees and to more closely
link such reductions to individual employees' actions,
particularly for employees below the senior executive level,"
the Fed said in its report.
Banks are dong a better job in this area when it comes to
the executive suites, according to the Fed.
For instance, the report says that more than 60 percent of
senior executives' pay is now, on average, deferred, which is
higher than international guidelines.
The Fed also said that firms have done a better job of
involving risk-management departments in the design of pay
packages, but that some banks, which it did not name, have not
done enough.
The report focuses on 25 large banks including Goldman
Sachs (GS.N), JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) and Morgan Stanley
(MS.N).
In February, U.S. banking regulators released a proposed
rule that would require executives at the largest financial
institutions to have half of their bonuses deferred for at
least three years.
A final rule has yet to be completed.
The Fed defended actions taken in the United States
compared to Europe, where pay rules are viewed as being
particularly tough.
In its report, the Fed argues that in the United States
more of deferred pay consists of stock, which in turn makes it
more closely tied to a bank's long-term performance.
"Overall, the net exposure of an employee to a firm's
performance over time is not necessarily larger under the EU
regulation than under the simpler structures often seen at U.S.
firms," the report says.
(Reporting by Dave Clarke; Editing by Dave Zimmerman and Tim
Dobbyn)