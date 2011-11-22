U.S. Justice Department reviewing debit card fees

* Justice says reviewing statements, actions of banks
* Rep. Welch had called for antitrust probe
* Banks have since scrapped fee hikes amid public pressure
* Retail groups file suit against Fed over swipe fee cap
Nov 22 The Justice Department is reviewing
allegations by a U.S lawmaker that U.S. banks and their trade
associations may have coordinated increases in debit card fees
in violation of antitrust laws.
Assistant Attorney General Ronald Weich said in a letter
released on Tuesday, "The Department of Justice is reviewing
the statements and actions by banks and their trade
associations regarding possible increases in consumer fees for
using debit cards."
"Please be assured that if it finds that individuals,
banks, or other parties may have violated the antitrust laws,
the department will take appropriate action," Weich said in a
Nov. 16 letter to Democratic Representative Peter Welch.
Welch in October called on the Justice Department to probe
the banks.
He said public statements by big banks and trade groups --
including Wells Fargo (WFC.N) and the American Bankers
Association -- raised questions about whether financial
companies have colluded on fee increases to make up for revenue
lost because of a new cap on debit card swipe fees.
That controversial cap went into effect on Oct. 1.
Banks initially defended the debit card fees, saying they
had to make up for billions of dollars of lost revenue from
retailers, but most scrapped them when faced with customer
backlash.
"While big banks like Bank of America beat a hasty retreat
on their debit card fee strategies, I have no doubt that they
will continue their quest to dig deeper into the pockets of
struggling consumers," Welch said in a statement on Tuesday.
"They should be aware that there is a cop actively on the
beat."
Bank of America (BAC.N) had no comment and Wells Fargo and
the ABA were not immediately available.
Separately on Tuesday, the National Retail Federation and
other retail advocates said they filed suit against the Federal
Reserve, which was tasked with setting fee caps under last
year's Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform act.
In the lawsuit, filed in Washington D.C.'s U.S. district
court, the NRF said the Fed bowed to pressure from banking
industry groups and based its cap on costs banned from
consideration by the law. The groups said the result has been
that banks are still charging unjustifiably high swipe fees.
"The Federal Reserve was required by law to come up with
swipe fees that were 'reasonable' and 'proportional,' but what
we got were neither," said NRF Senior Vice President Mallory
Duncan.
The Fed did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
