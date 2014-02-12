U.S. lawmakers: Fed board should vote on big enforcement actions

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 12 Two U.S. Democratic lawmakers
said in a letter on Tuesday that the Federal Reserve's Board of
Governors should have to sign off on major enforcement actions
against banks.
Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Representative
Elijah Cummings of Maryland said in the letter to Fed Chair
Janet Yellen that the board only voted on 11 of about 1,000
enforcement actions taken during the last 10 years. They cited a
recent letter they received from Yellen's predecessor, Ben
Bernanke.
In fact, the pair said Fed employees sometimes reach
enforcement decisions without even needing approval from the
agency's senior staff, let alone the board.
"While the board votes on every important decision the Fed
makes on monetary policy, the board rarely votes on the Fed's
important supervisory and enforcement policy decisions," the
lawmakers said in the letter.
The two have been particularly upset that top Fed officials
did not scrutinize a settlement with big mortgage servicers over
foreclosure abuses committed in 2009 and 2010. They viewed the
settlement as too lenient.
Regulators initially ordered banks including Bank of America
and JPMorgan Chase to conduct case-by-case
reviews of loan files for borrowers whose homes were seized.
After that process proved time-consuming and expensive,
regulators called off the reviews and instead settled with the
banks.
Warren, who sits on the Senate Banking Committee, and
Cummings, the top Democrat on the House of Representatives
Oversight Committee, have been deeply critical of the settlement
and have pushed regulators to be more transparent about how such
agreements are reached.
They expressed frustration when Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo
said in June that Fed staff consulted with board members on the
settlement, but the board did not vote to authorize it.
The Federal Reserve's policy for enforcement actions differs
from some other federal financial regulators. At the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission, enforcement actions must be
approved by a majority of the five-member panel.
In Tuesday's letter, the lawmakers asked Yellen, who took
over as Fed chair earlier this month, to revise the agency's
policies to require approval of big enforcement actions by the
board members.
"We recommend that, at a minimum, a formal vote of the board
be required before the Fed can enter into consent orders that
equal or exceed $1 million or that include a requirement that a
bank officer be removed and/or new management installed," they
said.
Warren and Cummings also said board members should be
notified before Fed staff enter into a consent order and should
have sufficient staff to review any pending actions.