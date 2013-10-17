版本:
Fed to propose new bank liquidity requirement at Oct. 24 meeting

WASHINGTON Oct 17 The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Thursday it plans to propose new liquidity requirements for U.S. banks during its Oct. 24 board meeting.

The liquidity rules come as part of U.S. implementation of the international regulatory agreement Basel III. Regulators have already approved rules to implement the portion of the agreement that governs bank capital.
