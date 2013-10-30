U.S. bank regulators join Fed in proposing liquidity rules

WASHINGTON Oct 30 Two U.S. bank regulatory
agencies on Wednesday released a plan to require big banks to
hold enough assets that they can easily sell in a credit crunch,
joining a proposal floated last week by the Federal Reserve.
The Fed's board of governors unanimously voted on Oct. 24 to
propose requiring banks under its jurisdiction to meet new
liquidity standards two years before most foreign banks must
comply under international rules.
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC) and Office of the
Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) approved similar proposals on
Wednesday.
"The recent financial crisis demonstrated that liquidity
risk can have significant consequences to large banking
organizations, with effects that spill over into the financial
system as a whole and the broader economy," FDIC Chairman Martin
Gruenberg said during a public meeting.
"With a dedicated pool of liquid assets on hand, banks will
be in a stronger position to withstand stressed financial
environments," he said.
The two agencies said in a statement that the version they
proposed was "substantively the same" as the Fed's proposal.
Liquidity rules aim to make sure banks have enough cash to
meet customer withdrawals by requiring them to hold minimum
amounts of assets that are highly liquid, or easy to sell.
The rules are a key aspect of the international Basel III
agreement to bolster banks after the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
The Fed, OCC and FDIC must implement the agreement in the
United States. Their proposal, which is released for comments
from the banking industry, calls for banks to stock up on liquid
assets by 2017, two years earlier than the Basel rules required.
The U.S. version also includes a tougher definition of what
counts as highly liquid assets and stricter standard for how
banks should calculate their liquid asset needs.
The rules apply to banks that have more than $250 billion in
assets, such as JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs Group
. Community banks would not have to comply, the regulators
said.