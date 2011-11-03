U.S. banks seek changes to liquidity standard

* Lobbying group says proposal could disadvantage US banks

* Clearing House group says more assets should qualify

* Urges US Treasury Secretary Geithner to seek changes

By Dave Clarke

Nov 3 U.S. banks are urging Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner to push back on an international proposal meant to keep large banks liquid during a crisis, arguing aspects of the plan could put them at a competitive disadvantage against international rivals.

The Clearing House, a lobbying group, argued in a Nov. 2 letter to Geithner that the proposed liquidity standards being worked on by international regulators should be changed to allow more assets to qualify.

For instance, the group argues that debt issued by mortgage giants Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB, which are controlled by the U.S government, should count more toward meeting the proposed standard.

Bob Chakravorti, an economist with the group, argued these assets proved to be highly liquid during the 2007-2009 financial crisis and that not allowing them to count more could disadvantage U.S. banks because they would have fewer avenues for meeting the new rules.

The group contends European regulators may provide their banks with leeway to meet the standards, such as allowing the use of covered bonds, adding to the need for Geithner to push for the international agreement to provide more room for such things as Fannie and Freddie debt.

In its letter the group said that it supports the overall proposal and Chakravorti described the changes they are seeking as "tweaks" rather than major changes.

The letter addresses the liquidity coverage ratio (LCR), which is the amount of cash-like assets a bank must have to withstand a 30-day freeze in funding.

International regulators, organized under the Basel committee, are hammering out the final details of the standard over the next few months and the overall proposal is set to be discussed this week at a meeting of the Group of 20 leading and emerging economies in Cannes, France.

Clearing House members include JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) and Bank of America (BAC.N).