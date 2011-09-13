US FDIC to give banks more time to make wills

WASHINGTON, Sept 13 Federal regulators will give large banks and financial firms more time than earlier planned to file plans detailing how they can be liquidated if they are heading toward failure.

The 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law mandates these "living wills," which require large bank holding companies and other large financial firms to map out how they could be liquidated smoothly through a bankruptcy process.

Under a final rule the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp board will vote on later Tuesday, banks will also be required to file these plans with regulators in phases based on their size.

An initial rule released in April would have required all plans to be filed at the same time.

Bank holding companies and other large financial firms with more than $250 billion in non-bank assets will have to file initial plans by July 1, 2012 under the final rule.

Firms with between $100 billion and $250 billion in non-bank assets will have until July 1, 2013 to file plans. All other companies covered by the rule will have until Dec. 31, 2013.

FDIC staff said the rule was written this way so that the most complex banks and financial firms submit their plans first.

The intent of the living wills is to avoid the chaos in financial markets that followed Lehman Brothers LEHMQ.PK going under in September 2008. (Reporting by Dave Clarke, Editing by Tim Dobbyn)