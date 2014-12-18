版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 19日 星期五 05:17 BJT

MetLife says U.S. regulators declared it 'systemically' important

WASHINGTON Dec 18 MetLife said on Thursday it has been notified by U.S. regulators that it has been declared so big that its failure could destabilize financial markets, a designation that brings extra regulation.

MetLife said in a statement it was disappointed in the decision, by the U.S. Financial Stability Oversight Council, and was considering its next steps. The company has 30 days to seek a judicial review of regulators' decision. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐