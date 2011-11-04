Treasury official says surprised by MF Global fall

* Miller says MF Global problems "came up very quickly"

* Says underscores need for tough financial reforms

* Says U.S. at height of pain in Dodd-Frank rulewriting

By Alexandra Alper and Margaret Chadbourn

WASHINGTON, Nov 4 A U.S. Treasury Department official said she was surprised by futures brokerage MF Global's MFGLQ.PK quick collapse and said it shows the need for tough financial reforms.

"I did not expect to see the problems that MF Global presented last week, and they came up very quickly," said Mary Miller, the Treasury's assistant secretary for financial markets, before an American Bar Association conference.

Miller said regulators still need to collect more facts, but said MF Global "presents a number of issues" that policymakers want to take care of through financial reform.

MF Global filed for bankruptcy on Monday after bets on debt from troubled euro zone nations scared away clients and investors. Regulators are searching for roughly $600 million in missing customer funds.

Jon Corzine has resigned as MF Global's chairman and chief executive. [ID:nN1E7A311V]

Miller said MF Global is a reminder that regulators must stay the course in implementing financial reforms laid out in last year's Dodd-Frank oversight law.

It is unclear, however, how much Dodd-Frank could have altered the course of events that led to MF Global's bankruptcy. [ID:nN1E7A22BN]

Miller also acknowledged the United States is probably at the height of pain in carrying out the law.

"We are probably in a period of maximum pain in the rulemaking process where there isn't enough clarity on the final end state of some of the rules, although quite a few have been proposed," she said, noting that the securities and futures regulators had made progress.

Republicans and business groups have complained that the new regulations are too burdensome and chaotic. JPMorgan (JPM.N) Chief Executive Jamie Dimon has been among the most vocal critics, saying the uncertainty is holding back the U.S. economy recovery.

Dodd-Frank rules include making banks hold higher capital, putting new restrictions on derivatives trades, and curbing financial executives' pay.

Regulators have struggled to meet rulemaking targets due to tight budgets and tight deadlines. Only a small portion of the rules have been finalized.

"If I were writing the Dodd-Frank law again, I wouldn't have put in some of the simultaneous deadlines on a number of regulations," Miller said.

She noted that "at a very high level" there was a desire for the Financial Stability Oversight Council, the new panel of top regulators, to play a bigger role in coordinating interagency rulemaking.

Miller shared her own struggles to meet deadlines.

"In my office we had six studies that were due on January 18th under the rule," she said. "I can tell you how much fun the holiday period was for my staff. I felt I was in college again in final exam week." (Reporting by Margaret Chadbourn and Alexandra Alper, editing by Matthew Lewis)