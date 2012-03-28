New foreclosures on homes fell in fourth quarter

WASHINGTON, March 28 The number of new
foreclosures on homes initiated by banks fell considerably in
the fourth quarter of 2011 due to an emphasis on programs
intended to keep borrowers in their houses and the effects of
existing and anticipated settlements concerning foreclosure
abuses.
A report by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency
(OCC) said the amount of new foreclosures initiated in the
fourth quarter fell by 16 percent from the previous quarter and
by 17.9 percent from a year earlier.
"These reductions are attributable to servicers' ongoing
emphasis on modifications and other loss mitigation programs, a
declining number of seriously delinquent mortgages over the last
year, and the effects of foreclosure settlements," the OCC said
in the quarterly report.
How banks treat struggling borrowers has been under intense
scrutiny since late 2010 from state and federal officials due to
accusations that illegal shortcuts were taken in the years
following the 2007-2009 financial crisis to speed up
foreclosures.
In April 2011, several large banks entered into a settlement
with the OCC, the Federal Reserve and the now defunct Office of
Thrift Supervision on steps to improve their foreclosure
processes, such as providing borrowers with a single point of
contact for questions.
In February, Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase & Co
, Citigroup Inc, Wells Fargo and Ally
Financial struck a $25 billion deal with state attorneys
general and the Justice Department to settle allegations of
foreclosure abuses.
The OCC Mortgage Metrics Report provides performance data on
first-lien residential mortgages serviced by national banks and
federally regulated thrifts. The mortgages in this portfolio
make up about 60 percent of all mortgages outstanding in the
United States.