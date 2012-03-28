UPDATE 1-New foreclosures on US homes fell in fourth quarter

* OCC official says "dual-tracking" reduced
* April settlement with regulators targeted this practice
* Overall quality of loan portfolio did not change much in
Q4
By Dave Clarke
WASHINGTON, March 28 The number of new
foreclosures on U.S. homes fell in the fourth quarter on
programs to keep borrowers in their houses, improving loan
quality and settlements concerning foreclosure abuses, a report
on Wednesday showed.
However, there has yet to be a robust recovery in the overall
health of loans in the U.S. housing market, according to Bruce
Krueger, a mortgage official at the Office of the Comptroller of
the Currency (OCC), which produced the report.
The amount of new foreclosures initiated in the fourth
quarter fell by 16 percent from the previous quarter and by 17.9
percent from a year earlier, according to the OCC report.
Part of the decline can be attributed to efforts by
regulators to get banks to cut back on the so-called "dual
tracking" practice of starting a foreclosure while a loan
modification is pending, Krueger said.
There is now more emphasis on pursuing ways to keep a
borrower in their home, such as reducing interest rates on
loans, rather than jumping straight to a foreclosure action, he
said.
"I think we're certainly seeing signs that servicers are
starting to clamp down on that dual-tracking process," he told
reporters. "We certainly are not yet seeing signs of a robust
recovery in the overall quality of the mortgage servicing
portfolio."
The U.S. housing market still faces major challenges such as
an oversupply of homes and depressed prices due to the number of
foreclosed properties for sale.
There are signs the market may be stabilizing. House prices
were unchanged in January from the prior month, the first time
they have not fallen since July 2011, data showed on Tuesday.
Kruger said there is evidence banks are pulling more
borrowers out of the foreclosure process to negotiate a loan
modification.
The number of foreclosures that were in process during the
fourth quarter fell by 4.1 percent from the previous period.
Modification programs are not always successful.
Of the almost 2.4 million modifications tracked by the OCC
since the beginning of 2008, 48.3 percent of the borrowers are
still current on their loans and about 17 percent are in the
middle of or have completed the foreclosure process.
How banks treat struggling borrowers has been under intense
scrutiny since late 2010 from state and federal officials due to
accusations illegal shortcuts were taken in the years following
the 2007-2009 financial crisis to speed up foreclosures.
In April 2011, several large banks entered into a settlement
with the OCC, the Federal Reserve and the now defunct Office of
Thrift Supervision on steps to improve their foreclosure
processes, which included ending the dual-tracking process.
Krueger said this practice has not been completely stopped
but has been curtailed.
In February, Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase & Co
, Citigroup Inc, Wells Fargo and Ally
Financial struck a $25 billion deal with state attorneys
general and the Justice Department to settle allegations of
foreclosure abuses.
As part of the settlement banks will have to put more money
toward loan principal reductions and other efforts to keep
borrowers in their homes.
Going forward it should boost the amount of loan
modifications being done across the country. Krueger said.