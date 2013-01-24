Obama to tap attorney White for SEC, Cordray to stay at CFPB

WASHINGTON Jan 24 President Barack Obama will nominate later on Thursday former U.S. Attorney Mary Jo White to head the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, a White House source said.

The president also plans to renominate Richard Cordray to continue as head of Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the source said.

A personnel announcement is expected to come at 2:30 p.m. EST (1830 GMT), a separate White House statement said.