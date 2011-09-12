NYSE urges straight talk on high-speed trading

* No proof such rapid trading is detrimental - Leibowitz
* Regulators' ominous silence allows 'fanning of flames'
By Jonathan Spicer
Sept 12 It's time for market regulators to
clear the air on high-frequency trading, a top Big Board
executive said.
NYSE Euronext's NYX.N chief operating officer waded into
the debate over rapid-fire, electronic trading with a call on
Monday for regulators to say definitively whether there are
problems -- and put a stop to the controversy.
"Vilifying high-frequency trading because we don't like
that the market is going down, because there's a lot of
economic uncertainty, doesn't make a lot of sense," Lawrence
Leibowitz told a conference in New York hosted by Barclays.
"To be honest, to my knowledge there's been no proof shown
that high-frequency trading has been detrimental. So it's sort
of unclear why there's this huge cloud," he said.
U.S. and European regulators have warned for at least two
years that they could slap new restrictions on hedge funds,
banks and proprietary firms that use high-frequency trading
(HFT) to send high order volumes and execute short-term trades
to make markets or capitalize on price imbalances.
The May 2010 "flash crash" amplified calls from some
investors and politicians for a crackdown, though a regulator
report said HFT did not spark the crash. HFT was in the
crosshairs again in August when markets globally sold off,
punctuated by swift and volatile swings.
While European Union regulators said this summer that HFT
raised risks and needs addressing, Reuters reported this month
that U.S. regulators have taken the unprecedented step of
asking some HFT firms for their secret trading codes.
[ID:nN1E77U0M0] [ID:nL6E7IK2QT]
Leibowitz said it was time for some answers.
"I think what it really takes is for the regulators to
actually make a statement that says we've looked at this, we've
taken everybody's concerns into account, we actually looked at
the numbers, and either we don't see a problem, so everyone
should stop waving their hands; second, we saw a problem with
participants and we are disciplining them; or third, we think
there are problems and we're going to do some regulation.
"But the ominous silence of the regulators allows the
fanning of the flames ... and it's really not clear whether
they're based in fact in any way."
Among the moves meant to shed more light on HFT, the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission in July adopted a "large
trader" rule that will reveal more operating information on
HFT, including some detail on the firms' strategies.
HFT is estimated to be involved in more than half of U.S.
equity trading volume, and therefore a big chunk of transaction
revenue for exchanges like the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; editing by John Wallace)