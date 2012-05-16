UPDATE 1-US regulator warns on banks' ability to manage risk

* OCC's Curry says agency focused on risk management
* Curry says banks should not cut funds for risk management
* Concerns include risk models and money laundering
By Dave Clarke
WASHINGTON, May 16 U.S. banks' ability to manage
risk and their operations is an increasing concern for
regulators, the main supervisor of national banks said on
Wednesday.
Comptroller of the Currency Thomas Curry said banks looking
to cut costs should not target the systems they have in place to
fine-tune risk models, to prevent money laundering and to ensure
they are following the law in their dealings with troubled
homeowners.
"Some of our most seasoned supervisors, people with 30 or
more years of experience in some cases, tell me that this is the
first time they have seen operational risk eclipse credit risk
as a safety and soundness challenge," Curry said in a speech to
the Exchequer Club. "Rising operational risk concerns them, it
concerns me, and it should concern you."
Curry's remarks come as regulators are sifting through what
mistakes may have led to JPMorgan Chase & Co's
announcement last week that it has suffered at least $2 billion
in losses due to trades that went bad.
Curry made no mention of JPMorgan in his speech.
However, he touched on an issue surrounding the losses: The
validity of models used to gauge the risk of trades and other
investments.
On Wednesday, Reuters reported that the JPMorgan unit that
controlled the trades, the Chief Investment Office, had looser
risk controls than other parts of the bank.
"Too often, we have seen conspicuous and expensive examples
of the toll that one form of operational risk - flawed risk
models - can take," Curry said, addressing the issue of risk
modeling in general.
Curry said banks need to make sure that different models are
compared to see how they measure risk to "avoid narrow reliance
on single approaches."
VALUE AT RISK
One question surrounding JPMorgan's trades is the strength
of the model - the so-called value at risk (VaR) calculation -
that the bank used to assess the risk of its trades, and how
involved regulators should have been in making sure it was
adequate.
Former Federal Deposit Insurance Corp Chairman Sheila Bair
said in an interview on Tuesday that if, as reported, JPMorgan
had made changes to the risk model, then the OCC and the New
York Federal Reserve supervisors should have been involved.
"I can't believe JPMorgan would change its VaR model without
talking with them," she said.
An OCC spokesman on Tuesday declined to discuss any
specifics related to JPMorgan but said that it is not OCC
practice to approve changes made to specific models. The
regulator instead focuses on the risk management practices and
processes that a bank has in place for approving changes to
models, he said.
In April 2011, the OCC and Fed issued guidance to banks on
how they should go about making sure their risk models work and
it included a warning.
"Models can improve business decisions, but they also impose
costs, including the potential for adverse consequences from
decisions based on models that are either incorrect or misused,"
the guidance said.
MONEY LAUNDERING
Curry on Wednesday also highlighted the need for banks to be
vigilant in making sure that they are not being used by drug
dealers and groups hostile to the United States to launder
money.
"When things go wrong in those areas, not only is the
integrity of the institution's operations compromised, but
national security and drug trafficking interdiction goals can be
undermined, as well," he said.
In April, the OCC announced that Citigroup had major
lapses in its ability to police the flow of shadowy money and
required the financial giant to improve its oversight of how
funds move through the bank.
Curry said that the OCC is increasingly concerned with the
effectiveness of anti-money laundering programs at regional and
smaller banks as well.