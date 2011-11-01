U.S. banks start reviewing foreclosure errors

Nov 1 Large banks on Tuesday will begin contacting borrowers who could receive financial compensation for problems that occurred during a foreclosure on their home, U.S. banking regulators announced on Tuesday.

Banks and other mortgage servicers have begun mailing letters to more than 4 million borrowers who can have their cases reviewed by independent consultants hired by the banks, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said in a release.

A website -- www.IndependentForeclosureReview.com -- and a call center have also been created for borrowers to find out how they can have their case reviewed.

The outreach to borrowers is required by a settlement reached in April by 14 mortgages servicers and federal banking regulators. The agreement came after problems with mortgage practices came to light last year, including the use of "robo-signers" to sign hundreds of unread foreclosure documents a day.

Under the settlement, the servicers have to take steps to clean up their foreclosure practices.

They also are required to hire independent consultants, whom regulators must approve, to review foreclosures initiated in 2009 and 2010. Where problems are found, banks may have to compensate borrowers.

Borrowers will have until April 30 to request a review.

Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N), JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) and Citigroup Inc (C.N) are among the banks that settled, without admitting or denying wrongdoing. (Reporting by Dave Clarke; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)