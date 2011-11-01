UPDATE 1-U.S. banks reach out to foreclosed borrowers

* Foreclosure reviews likely to take months

* Lawmakers, consumer groups have criticized approach (Adds details from OCC officials, background, byline)

By Dave Clarke

Nov 1 Large banks on Tuesday began contacting borrowers who could receive financial compensation for problems that occurred during a home foreclosure, but getting a payment will likely take months if not more than a year.

Banks and other mortgage servicers have begun mailing letters to more than 4 million borrowers who can have their cases reviewed by independent consultants hired by the banks, U.S. banking regulators announced.

A website -- here -- and a call center have also been created for borrowers to find out how they can have their case reviewed.

The outreach to borrowers is the first step in a lengthy process required by a settlement reached in April by 14 mortgages servicers and federal banking regulators.

Servicers, which are often banks, collect and process borrowers' mortgage payments and manage foreclosures.

The agreement came after problems with mortgage practices came to light last year, including the use of "robo-signers" to sign hundreds of unread foreclosure documents a day.

Under the settlement, the servicers have to take steps to clean up their foreclosure practices.

They also are required to hire independent consultants, whom regulators must approve, to review foreclosures initiated in 2009 and 2010. Where problems are found, banks may have to compensate borrowers.

A decision on when, whether and how a borrower will receive compensation for any foreclosure errors is months away, officials with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, which regulates national banks, told reporters on Tuesday.

Over the coming months, both through the outreach effort and their own review of files, the consultants will identify foreclosures that were not handled correctly. The next step will be to determine whether this error should result in the borrower being compensated.

The final step will be deciding what form that compensation should take, the OCC officials said.

"It will be a lengthy process to get through this," said Joe Evers, OCC's deputy comptroller for large banks.

Among the issues that still have to be worked out is whether by agreeing to the compensation set by the consultant the borrower would give up their right to legally seek further damages.

Borrowers will have until April 30 to request a review.

As guidance, regulators have told the consultants that among the errors they should look for are whether servicing fees were incorrectly charged, a borrower was part of a loan modification agreement when the foreclosure was pursued and whether a borrower was protected from a foreclosure because they were in a bankruptcy proceeding.

OCC officials said it is too early to tell how many borrowers have been harmed and could receive a payment.

Evers said his agency does not have an exact amount on how much the servicers are spending to implement the settlement but estimated it would be in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N), JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) and Citigroup Inc (C.N) are among the banks that settled, without admitting or denying wrongdoing.

Democratic members of Congress and some consumer groups have criticized using consultants to do the reviews because they may have done work for the banks in the past or may pursue work with them in the future. [ID:nN19259389]

Evers said the agency will oversee the reviews to insure they are not being influenced by the banks.

He said regulators rejected several consultants and law firms proposed by servicers because of possible conflicts of interest, but declined to say how many.

The OCC regulates most of the banks covered by the settlement but the Federal Reserve was also involved in the settlement.

Both agencies have said the reviews will also lay the basis for possible fines the banks will have to pay for past servicing problems.

State attorneys general and the Justice Department are currently trying to negotiate a separate settlement with banks over foreclosure abuses that could total about $25 billion. (Reporting by Dave Clarke; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Tim Dobbyn)