UPDATE 1-US regulator says PayPal to pay $25 mln over credit product problems

(Adds PayPal comment)
WASHINGTON May 19 The U.S. consumer financial
watchdog on Tuesday accused PayPal of illegally signing
consumers up for an online credit product without their
permission and directed the company to pay a total of $25
million in fines and consumer redress.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said PayPal, eBay
Inc's electronic payments division, signed customers up
for its PayPal Credit product instead of the user's preferred
payment method, engaged in deceptive advertising and mishandled
billing problems.
Under a proposed order filed with the U.S. District Court
for the District of Maryland, which needs a judge's approval to
become final, PayPal would refund $15 million to consumers and
pay a $10 million penalty to the government, the CFPB said.
"Online shopping has become a way of life for many Americans
and it's important that they are treated fairly," consumer
bureau Director Richard Cordray said in a statement.
Amanda Miller, a spokesman for PayPal, said the company
takes consumer protection seriously.
"Our focus is on ease of use, clarity and providing
high-quality products that are useful to consumers and are in
compliance with applicable laws," she said in a statement.
PayPal, which is in the process of being spun off from eBay,
allows users to pay for online purchases or electronically
transfer money to others.
Its PayPal Credit option is similar to a credit card, where
customers make purchases and repay the debt later, and can incur
interest or late fees.
The consumer bureau said some customers who tried to start a
standard PayPal account were enrolled in the credit product
without realizing it. Some of them discovered the mistake only
after receiving billing statements or debt collection calls, the
bureau said.
The CFPB said PayPal Credit also failed to honor some
promotions it advertised, and it charged late fees in some cases
when website problems prevented consumers from making payments.
PayPal neither admitted nor denied the allegations,
according to the CFPB's proposed consent order.
