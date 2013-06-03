版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 4日 星期二 07:27 BJT

Prudential says US council proposed designating it for oversight

June 3 Prudential Financial said on Monday it had received notice that U.S. regulators proposed declaring the firm is "systemically important," a designation that would bring stricter oversight.

Prudential said in a statement that it was considering whether to contest the proposed designation by requesting a hearing before the Financial Stability Oversight Council.

A final designation by the council, which is composed of the heads of financial regulatory agencies, would bring the firm under regulatory oversight by the Federal Reserve.

