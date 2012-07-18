UPDATE 1-NY Fed unveils reforms to stabilize repo market

By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, July 18 The New York Federal Reserve
on Wednesday unveiled reforms for the $1.8 trillion U.S.
triparty repurchase agreement market that will force banks to
reduce their reliance on such short-term loans to lessen the
risks they pose to the financial system.
The tri-party agreements, or repos, are a prime source of
short-term bank funding and are backed by Treasuries or riskier
collateral, including mortgage-backed debt.
The Federal Reserve Bank of New York said it will require
banks to reduce their reliance on the short-term loans,
especially when they are backed by less-liquid assets, in order
to reduce the credit risks associated with the trades.
All participants in the market will also be expected to
provide more timely and accurate trade confirmations, and
improve risk management practices, the New York Fed said.
At present many firms send late or inaccurate trade
confirmations, which increases their reliance on the credit
provided by the clearing banks during the day to facilitate
trades, it said.
The use of credit in repo was blamed for worsening the
financial crisis. The Fed had to step in to facilitate the
purchase of Bear Stearns by JPMorgan in 2008 after JPMorgan held
back repo funding from the firm, which led to Bear Stearns's
collapse and threatened a chain of defaults that could have
spread to JPMorgan itself.
Banks will also be required to modify business practices in
order to adapt to changes in the market's infrastructure by the
clearing banks, JPMorgan and BNY Mellon.
These clearing banks will need to change their technology,
policies and procedures to create a more resilient market
infrastructure, the NY Fed said.
The regional bank said in February it was considering new
restrictions in repo after an industry committee formed to
devise ways to reduce risks of the loans disbanded and said it
had been unable to find ways to eliminate the use of intraday
credit.
The two clearing banks and large banks active in the market
must now provide the New York Fed with plans and timelines to
achieve the reforms, which the Fed said it plans to evaluate in
the fall. The two clearing banks have already submitted plans
while large banks are drafting their responses, the New York
Fed said.
Pressure by the New York Fed on the largest banks in the
market to reduce their positions has been cited by some analysts
as a factor that has helped push up the cost of repo borrowing
in recent months.
This is because increased activity by smaller, lower-rated
banks in the market is thought to have pushed up the average
borrowing cost.