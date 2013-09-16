U.S. regulator warns on banks' "habit" of reducing reserves

WASHINGTON, Sept 16 Banks have got into the
habit of reducing reserves held in case of losses in an effort
to boost earnings, a top U.S. bank regulator said on Monday.
Comptroller of the Currency Thomas Curry said relaxed
underwriting standards and other signs of rising credit risk
have not deterred banks from dipping into loss reserves, a
problem regulators have pointed out periodically over the last
year.
"Of course, it is to be expected that banks will release
reserves accumulated during difficult times as underwriting
standards, loan performance, and the economic climate improve,"
Curry said in a speech before an American Institute of Certified
Public Accountants conference.
"For some banks, the ease with which the allowance could be
repurposed as earnings has proved habit-forming," he said.
Curry said he supports new rules from accounting regulators
calling for lenders to set aside funds in anticipation of losses
earlier, rather than waiting until losses are incurred.
Loan-loss reserves are set aside in case borrowers default
on mortgages or other loans. Banks recently have dipped into
that money to boost their quarterly earnings, according to the
Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC), which reports on the
industry's performance each quarter.
Curry said regulators brought the issue to the industry's
attention in the fall of 2012, and their efforts appeared to
make a difference when banks slowed the pace at which they cut
reserves.
The practice returned, Curry said, despite looser
underwriting standards. In the second quarter of 2013, banks cut
the amount they set aside in case of losses by $5.6 billion, or
40 percent, the FDIC said recently.
Big banks including JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo
and Bank of America have said recently that more
borrowers are paying their loans on time. In light of these
statements, analysts expect loss reserve reductions to continue
at many banks.
Curry said the reductions do not constitute a crisis but
that regulators expect banks to make wise risk management
decisions.