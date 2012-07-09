SEC won't require real-time data in market-tracking system

* SEC to vote on consolidated audit trail on Wednesday
* In response to criticism, SEC scraps real-timing reporting
* SEC also to give exchanges more flexibility
* Rule would let SEC track trading across equities
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, July 9 Stock exchanges will not have
to report trades in real-time under a rule set to be finalized
by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that would create
a trail of market activity, according to people familiar with
the matter.
The SEC is scheduled to vote on Wednesday to finalize a
long-awaited rule requiring exchanges to establish a
consolidated audit trail.
The multibillion-dollar centralized database will let the
SEC track trades across all securities markets to police
suspicious activity.
The proposal gained momentum after the May 6, 2010, "flash
crash" that temporarily wiped out roughly $1 trillion in
shareholder equity in a matter of minutes.
However, exchanges like NYSE Euronext and brokers
like TD Ameritrade balked at the original proposal's
requirement for real-time reporting, saying it would be too
costly and provide little benefit to regulators.
The SEC had estimated the consolidated audit trail, as
originally proposed, could cost $4 billion across the industry
to implement.
The SEC's draft final rule is expected to grant a victory to
the industry by doing away with the real-time reporting
requirement, and instead requiring exchanges to submit the
trading data by 8 a.m. the following day, the people familiar
with the matter said.
The 300-plus-page final rule is also less prescriptive by
giving exchanges greater flexibility in setting up their
consolidated audit trails, these people added.
Once the rule is finalized, exchanges are expected to get
270 days to provide the SEC with their suggestions for
developing and maintaining the order and execution tracking
system.
The call for a consolidated audit trail has been a
cornerstone of SEC Chairman Mary Schapiro's drive for market
structure reforms.
The SEC ramped up its push after the 2010 flash crash
exposed a major flaw in the SEC's regulatory system because it
was unable to quickly assemble data from across all U.S.
equities trading platforms to piece together what happened.
Several weeks after the major market event, the SEC proposed
creating one central, uniform database that the SEC can access
to help track questionable market activities.
The exchanges have agreed with the concept of the
consolidated audit trail, but the expensive nature of the
proposal also makes it ripe for a legal challenge.
Industry critics have raised concerns that the benefits of
the proposal, as originally drafted, did not outweigh the
massive costs.
The U.S. appeals court in Washington, D.C. has overturned
several SEC rules because of faulty economic analyses, most
recently a year ago when the SEC lost a lawsuit filed by the
U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Business Roundtable challenging
its proxy access rule.
Whether the removal of the real-time reporting requirement
will help protect the consolidated audit trail rule from a
lawsuit remains to be seen.
On one hand, the rule now gives more deference to the
exchanges, a move that could reduce the risk of legal action.
At the same time, the final rule has changed substantially
from the proposal and the cost-benefit analysis has been
deferred until after the exchanges all submit their plans, one
of those people said.
The significant changes to the final rule could raise
questions about whether or not the SEC should have sought a
second round of public comments first.