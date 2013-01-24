版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 25日 星期五 03:59 BJT

Obama urges swift Senate vote on SEC, CFPB nominees

WASHINGTON Jan 24 President Barack Obama urged the Senate on Thursday to confirm without delay his appointment of Mary Jo White to head the Securities and Exchange Commission and his renomination of Richard Cordray as chief of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Obama, in announcing the staff decisions at the White House, put particular pressure on lawmakers to approve Corday, saying "there's absolutely no excuse for the Senate to wait any longer."

Cordray, a former Ohio attorney general, was appointed in January 2012 while Congress was in recess after Republicans who were wary of the CFPB's independence blocked his nomination. The controversial appointment limited the amount of time Cordray could serve without going through a full confirmation process.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐