UPDATE 2-U.S. financial risk council readies systemic tag

* FSOC finalizes rule on how it will pick systemic firms
* Insurers, hedge funds anxious to see if picked
* Firms expected to get clarity by end of this year
By Dave Clarke
WASHINGTON, April 3 The U.S. financial risk
council approved a final rule on Tuesday laying out how it will
decide which financial companies outside the banking industry
will face new scrutiny by the Federal Reserve in hopes of
preventing a repeat of the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
The financial industry's attention will now turn to which
companies will actually be tapped for this additional oversight,
something U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner has said
should happen by the end of this year.
Large insurers, hedge funds and other financial firms are
hoping to avoid the systemic designation and have been trying to
convince regulators to leave them alone.
BlackRock Inc, General Electric's GE Capital
unit and MetLife Inc are among the companies that have
written to regulators trying to avoid making the list.
The final rule was approved at a public meeting by the
Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC), headed by the
Treasury secretary and counts all the major financial regulators
among its members.
The rule lays out broad measures the council will use to
decide which companies should be given a once over but it does
not significantly narrow the field of who could be picked,
something that will ensure anxiety levels will remain high among
executives at firms worried they will be designated.
The ability to keep a closer eye on financial giants other
than banks is a major aspect of the 2010 Dodd-Frank reform law
and is supposed to prevent the chaos that occurred after the
government was caught flat-footed in late 2008 when insurer
American International Group Inc ran into trouble.
Ultimately the government rescued AIG with $182 billion in
government funds.
Fed oversight could be costly for companies as it involves
maintaining higher capital reserves, having a plan for
liquidation in the event of a failure and other regulatory
requirements laid out in the law.
Companies trying to avoid the systemic designation have also
expressed concerns about how a bank regulator such as the Fed
would oversee industries outside its area of expertise.
Under Dodd-Frank, banks with more than $50 billion in assets
are automatically subject to greater scrutiny by the Fed.
ON WATCH
Dodd-Frank created the council to monitor risks to the
financial system and to provide a forum for regulators to share
information in an effort to get the different agencies to
cooperate.
Treasury staff said there are only minor differences between
a proposal released in October and what was approved on Tuesday.
The final rule ultimately gives FSOC the ability to
designate any financial firm for greater oversight but it
provides details on the type of companies that will be
considered.
The rule lays out a three-step process for how regulators
will evaluate a company that includes allowing firms to contest
being designated.
Regulators will first evaluate companies that have more than
$50 billion in total consolidated assets and meet at least one
of the other criteria including: whether it has $3.5 billion in
derivative liabilities and $20 billion in outstanding loans
borrowed and bonds issued.
From there the council will analyze information already
available to regulators and the public.
If regulators decide they want to the move forward, the
council will notify a company it is under consideration and will
ask for more information.
After this third step the council can vote to designate a
company as systemically important.
The company can request a hearing with regulators to dispute
being picked after which the council would have to vote again to
make the designation final.
Industry groups have complained some of the criteria are too
broad and that regulators need to move faster to let firms know
if they will be tagged as systemic.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday criticized the panel
for not being more open, such as by holding public hearings,
when writing the rule.
The perfunctory aspect of the public meetings where rules
are approved with little discussion has also drawn complaints.
"Today's meeting of the Financial Stability Oversight
Council lasted less than 10 minutes and makes the Kremlin's
Politburo at the height of the Soviet Union look open and
democratic by comparison," said Dennis Kelleher, president of
Better Markets, a group that advocates tighter financial
regulation.