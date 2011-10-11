UPDATE 2-U.S. eyes size threshold when picking systemic firms

* Risk group proposes criteria for systemic non-bank firms

* $50 bln in assets, plus derivatives liabilities and debt

* FSOC hopes plan will give clarity to financial industry (Adds Geithner quote and changes throughout)

By Dave Clarke

WASHINGTON, Oct 11 U.S. regulators picking which firms are so big and risky that they could threaten markets proposed on Tuesday to start by looking at non-bank financial firms with at least $50 billion in assets.

The size threshold is just one of many tests financial regulators may use to pick "systemic" firms that will then be overseen by the Federal Reserve and face tough capital and liquidity rules.

The proposal gives some clarity to insurance, mutual fund and hedge fund firms who would all like to avoid the designation.

Bank holding companies with more than $50 billion in assets, such as Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N), are automatically subject to the added scrutiny.

The process of picking systemically important financial institutions, or SIFIs, is required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law.

It is in large part a response to the market havoc caused during the 2007-2009 financial crisis by American International Group Inc (AIG.N), an insurer not overseen by banking regulators.

The Financial Stability Oversight Council on Tuesday agreed to issue for public comment a proposal using a three-stage test to pick systemic non-bank financial firms.

Under the proposal, regulators will evaluate companies that have more than $50 billion in total consolidated assets and meet at least one of the other criteria spelled out in the rule. They include whether a firm has $3.5 billion in derivative liabilities and whether it has $20 billion in outstanding loans borrowed and bonds issued.

"The United States in the decades before the crisis allowed a large amount of risk to build up in a great, in a wide variety of institutions outside the formal banking system," Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said at the FSOC meeting on Tuesday.

"When the storm hit, that put enormous pressure on that parallel financial system causing a lot of tension and trauma across financial markets."

FSOC released in January an initial proposal on how the designation process would work, but industry groups complained it provided too little detail.

The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, a Wall Street trade group, on Tuesday praised regulators for putting out a more specific proposal.

"We are pleased the FSOC is taking a serious and thoughtful approach by re-proposing this rulemaking, seeking further comment on a very complex process," Kenneth Bentsen, SIFMA's executive vice president of public policy and advocacy, said in a statement.

Under Tuesday's release, firms under consideration would face a bureaucratic gauntlet for determining if they will be overseen by the Fed.

FSOC is not expected to designate any companies as systemic until early to mid-next year, at the earliest.

The size threshold would be the first part of a three-stage process used to determine what companies should be slapped with the "systemic" tag.

During the second stage, the government will examine a range of quantitative and qualitative information about the firm that is available through public and regulatory sources.

In step three, regulators will inform a firm it is being considered and seek more information.

If regulators decide to tap a company for more oversight, the institution will have a chance to have a hearing with regulators before a final decision is made.

Treasury staff declined to say how many companies would meet the stage one threshold test that would kick of a review.

BlackRock Inc (BKT.N) is the largest asset manager, with more than $150 billion of balance sheet assets.

Several large insurance companies may also meet the conditions of the size test, including MetLife (MET.N), Prudential Financial (PRU.N) and AIG.

It was unclear if any of these firms will be under consideration by FSOC.

With regard to asset management companies, FSOC staff said that the threshold tests laid out in the rule "may not capture all the risks for those type of companies" and that more analysis will be done to determine what additional information is needed.

FSOC will allow 60 days for public comments on the criteria. (Reporting by Dave Clarke in Washington with additional reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston and Ben Berkowitz in New York; Editing by Tim Dobbyn, Bernard Orr)