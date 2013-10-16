U.S. student loan borrowers face processing problems, watchdog says

WASHINGTON Oct 16 Private student loan
borrowers report payment processing errors that hurt their
credit and raised costs, and lawmakers may need to step in if
the problems hurt the economy, a U.S. consumer watchdog said on
Wednesday.
Private student loans, which typically carry higher interest
rates than federal loans, boomed in the years leading up to the
2007-2009 financial crisis, the U.S. Consumer Financial
Protection Bureau said in an annual report.
The bureau estimated outstanding private student loan debt
in July at $165 billion.
Borrowers who now struggle to pay off those loans reported
processing problems that resembled the servicing issues mortgage
borrowers faced in the wake of the crisis, the report said.
It said significant problems unraveled in the mortgage
servicing market that hurt the broader economy and said the
similarities in the private student loan industry were a warning
sign.
"If the industry fails to correct deficiencies in the
student loan servicing market, policymakers may need to act to
avoid further negative consequences for the economy," it said.
The bureau has said in the past that students with heavy
debt loads would be less likely to take out home mortgages or
consumer loans, thereby reducing personal spending, which is an
important component of economic growth.
Congress created the consumer bureau in the 2010 Dodd-Frank
law and called for an ombudsman who would watch over bank and
other loans to students pursuing higher education.
The consumer bureau's report on Wednesday incorporated about
3,800 complaints submitted to regulators starting in October
2012. The report did not deal with federal loans, which make up
the vast majority of the student loan market.
Borrowers reported difficulties modifying private loans,
paper checks that were lost by their servicers and late fees
caused by delays between the time when they submitted payments
and when the payments were fully processed, the bureau said.
Consumers with multiple loans said they were not able pay
off the ones with higher interest rates first. Borrowers whose
loans were transferred reported facing fees after the new
servicers lost paperwork or made other errors.
Regulators have cracked down on misdeeds in that arena, and
the consumer bureau issued rules governing mortgage servicing.
Banks could apply those changes, such as improving communication
and error resolution, to student loans, the report said.
Lawmakers also could require banks to clean up student loan
servicing if the problem persists, the report said.
The private student lending and servicing markets are highly
concentrated, the bureau said. Big lenders include SLM Corp
, or Sallie Mae, and Wells Fargo.
The private loan market is considerably smaller than federal
student loan programs. Consumer bureau officials have estimated
outstanding student loan debt at nearly $1.2 trillion, about $1
trillion of it through federal government programs.
But for borrowers who graduated at the time of the financial
crisis, private student loans were more common. Among that
group, about 80 percent of borrowers with more than $40,000 in
student debt had used private loans, the bureau said.
The market has shrunk in recent years. JPMorgan Chase
said in September it would stop making student loans.