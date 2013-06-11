US regulator gives big banks two years to push out swaps trading

WASHINGTON, June 11 U.S. officials will give
JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Bank of America
and several other big firms two years to comply with a
controversial Dodd-Frank requirement that they push some swaps
trading out of the bank.
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said on
Tuesday it had sent letters to seven banks granting them
transition periods. The agency had said it expected to give
banks extra time to comply with the push-out requirement.
The requirement, part of the 2010 financial law, attempts to
keep certain risky trading activity out of entities that receive
government backstops, such as deposit insurance or access to the
Federal Reserve's discount window.
Banks must push swaps activity into separate arms, or else
forgo federal support, to comply.
The rule officially takes effect on July 16. The OCC said it
also had granted transition periods to Wells Fargo,
Morgan Stanley, US Bancorp and HSBC.